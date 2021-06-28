Etherisc DIP Token Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $145,744.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

