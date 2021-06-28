Everest (ID) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Everest has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $27.41 million and $341,535.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00164231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.20 or 0.99651534 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

