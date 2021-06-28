Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

