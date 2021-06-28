EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Update

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 743.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,753. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a P/E ratio of 597.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXFO shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

