EXMR FDN Market Cap Hits $23,351.61 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $23,351.61 and $10,332.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00098574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

