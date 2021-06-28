FairGame Trading 9% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00110108 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.