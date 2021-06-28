Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Head to Head Comparison

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fastenal alerts:

76.8% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fastenal and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 2 4 3 0 2.11 iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fastenal presently has a consensus price target of $49.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. iPower has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given iPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Fastenal.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.22% 31.00% 21.37% iPower N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastenal and iPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $5.65 billion 5.27 $859.10 million $1.49 34.74 iPower N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Summary

Fastenal beats iPower on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. The company distributes its products through a network of 3,268 in-market locations and 16 distribution centers. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About iPower

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.