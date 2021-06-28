Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 164,827 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 216,877.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,827 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $680.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

