Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

