Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

GIII stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

