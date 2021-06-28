Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

