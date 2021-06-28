Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE FTN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.42. 63,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.70.
About Financial 15 Split
