Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE FTN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.42. 63,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.70.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

