Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 8,289 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 488,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

