Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. 41,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,776. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.86 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.