Financial Avengers Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 165.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

