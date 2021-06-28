Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Victoria Shali Granovski Sells 2,900 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,875.

Victoria Shali Granovski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Victoria Shali Granovski sold 100 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total transaction of C$1,490.00.

Shares of TSE:FC traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,419. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

