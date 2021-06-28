Firo Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Firo has a market cap of $59.64 million and $2.28 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00014458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,310.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.11 or 0.06097605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.74 or 0.01459456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00400376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00125836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.00617983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00454616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00328870 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,022,743 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

