First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,097,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $188.65 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

