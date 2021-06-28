Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FLXS opened at $43.72 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

