Fluity Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,893.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00164231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.20 or 0.99651534 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,771,254 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

