Formation Fi (FORM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.56 or 1.00072479 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

