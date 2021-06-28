Fractal Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $187,499.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.