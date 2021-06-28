Franchise Capital Ltd Takes $46.59 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,000. Square comprises approximately 4.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

NYSE:SQ traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.49. The stock had a trading volume of 97,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

