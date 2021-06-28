Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 514,189 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.15% of Rexnord worth $121,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $49.09 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.