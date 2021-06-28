Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 875,298 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

UBER opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

