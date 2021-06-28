Franklin Resources Inc. Has $138.21 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $138,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

