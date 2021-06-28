Franklin Resources Inc. Has $150.69 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $150,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $140.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

