Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Stuart Middleton Acquires 9,125,000 Shares

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Stuart Middleton acquired 9,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($26,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Fremont Petroleum Company Profile

Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Pathfinder project covering an area of 15,282 acres in DJ Basin in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Austin Exploration Limited and changed its name to Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd in June 2017.

