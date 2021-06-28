Friendz (FDZ) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Friendz has a total market cap of $866,420.87 and $74,310.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,991,646 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.