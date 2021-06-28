FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,105 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $241.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

