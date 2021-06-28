FWL Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

BATS INDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,675 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

