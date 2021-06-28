FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,546. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

