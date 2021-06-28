FY2021 Earnings Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Tomkins now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

NYSE:IFF opened at $148.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

