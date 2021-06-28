FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Lowered by Analyst

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AIH opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.91. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

