G.Research Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at G.Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

