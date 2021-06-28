Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Volume Tops $57,305.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $57,305.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

