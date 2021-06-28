GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.43 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

