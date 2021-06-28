GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.41. 245,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

