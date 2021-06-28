Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.43 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNSS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.