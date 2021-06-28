General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 70,634 shares of company stock worth $4,338,471 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

