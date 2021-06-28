General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,015 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,471. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

