Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $83.32 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

