Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ares Management worth $63,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

