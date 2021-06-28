Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 45,123 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $63,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

