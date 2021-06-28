Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of John Bean Technologies worth $66,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

