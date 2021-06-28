Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,113,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $65,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

SU stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

