Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $61,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

