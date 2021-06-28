Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 295.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

