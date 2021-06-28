Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,493. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

