Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

GJNSY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.